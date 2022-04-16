Turchynov: fate of whole war and country is being decided in east and south of Ukraine

The fate of the whole war and the country is being decided today in the east and south of Ukraine.

The ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Olexander Turchynov who is in one of the leading positions told about it by phone on-air "Pryamoyi", as reported by Censor.NET

"I am convinced that if we keep the east and the south, we will completely put an end to this war, breaking the backbone of the Russian Empire," Turchynov said.

The ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted that even though the enemy has an advantage in equipment, artillery, aircraft, and the number of its troops, "we are stronger than them because we have the upper hand in our spirit, in our will, in our faith, in our convictions and in our responsibility to protect our children, our families, our country!"

Turchynov stressed that when Putin suffered the same defeat in the east and south as near Kyiv, "it would completely cross out all his strategic tasks and lead to the same disgraceful finale as the cruiser "Moskva."

"But, of course, the struggle will be quite tough and difficult," said the former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, expressing confidence that it is on Easter Putin will receive another fiasco, because "the Lord is fighting with us today - He is with us in our trenches - and victory will be with us!"