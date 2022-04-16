Miracle! German company Quantum for first time delivered to Ukraine modern military drone for adjusting artillery!, - Butusov. VIDEO

Yesterday, the German company Quantum announced the first-ever official supply of military drones to Ukraine, which will be used in hostilities.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

It was possible to get a modern drone thanks to the initiative of the Military Administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region at the expense of the Gennady Korban Foundation for the needs of territorial defense. It is noted that the cost of the plane is about 200,000 euros, and contacts with Quantum were established by the Consul of Ukraine in Germany Dmitry Shevchenko.

"Thanks to the quick conclusion of the contract, Vector is already in Ukraine, and will soon be tested in combat conditions by specialists of one of the volunteer units, which interacts with the territorial defense of the Dnipro and which accurately hit the Russian troops with artillery fire. Vector drone with vertical takeoff and landing, and optical-location station HD-40LV with laser rangefinder - a modern drone, which has a great advantage over any Russian drone of this class. A worthy competitor for our Leleka-100 and the Polish Fly eye-3 ", - reveals all the technical advantages of the new equipment for the Dnipropetrovsk region Yurii Butusov.



In addition, Yurii Butusov reports that Quantum tests have already been conducted in Ukraine, and will soon be at the front, and mass deliveries of such Vectors will be able to saturate the troops with modern means of correction.

"This is a significant event. But we continue to work actively to promote mass production of Leleka, it is a strategic priority for Ukraine," - said the journalist.

