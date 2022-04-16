Putin signed decree on arrest for 15 days for public comparison of USSR with Nazi Germany

Russian president signed a law arresting or fining for public identification of the USSR with Nazi Germany and denying "the decisive role of the Soviet people in the defeat of Nazi Germany and the humanitarian mission of the USSR in the liberation of European countries."

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian sources with reference to Putin's decree.

According to the decree, violating the ban in public speech, in the media, or when posting information on the Internet carries a fine for individuals up to two thousand rubles or arrest for up to 15 days. For repeated violations, the fine increases to five thousand rubles.

In addition, legal entities can receive a fine of up to 50 thousand rubles. In case of repeated violations, they face a suspension of activity for up to 90 days.

