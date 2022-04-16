Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS
On April 16 the Russian military once again struck at the peaceful citizens of the city of Mykolaiv.
As reported by Censor.NET photos of the consequences of enemy blows were published in the Telegram Suspilne. Mykolaiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password