News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

On April 16 the Russian military once again struck at the peaceful citizens of the city of Mykolaiv.

As reported by Censor.NET photos of the consequences of enemy blows were published in the Telegram Suspilne. Mykolaiv.

Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv 01
Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv 02
Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv 03

Watch more: In morning troops of Russian Federation struck missile blows on objects of infrastructure of Mykolaiv, - Operational command "South". VIDEO


Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv 04
Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv 05
Network showed consequences of enemy attacks on residential quarters and playgrounds of Mykolaiv 06

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) Mykolayiv (409) shoot out (13068)
