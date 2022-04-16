Mayor of Lozova in Kharkiv region asks citizens to evacuate immediately

The mayor of Lozova Kharkiv region Serhiy Zelenskyi asks the citizens to leave immediately.

He noted this on Facebookі, as reported by Censor.NET

"Attention, citizens of Lozova! Please leave by train Lozova-Khmelnytskyi at 5.30 pm," Zelenskyi wrote.

"Buses for the evacuation of Lozov residents will be served at 5:30 pm in the square in the city center (opposite the Lyceum №10), as well as at 5:30 pm near the Afghan Square," he added.

