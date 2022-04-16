So far, no country has formalized its readiness to act as guarantor of Ukraine's security, - Zelenskyi

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, so far no country has formalized its readiness to become a guarantor of security for our country. More specifics should be expected in 7-10 days

He told reporters, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"So far, no country has formalized its readiness to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security by making appropriate commitments," the president said.

At the same time, there are countries that "show such readiness", among them:

USA;

Britain;

Turkey;

Italy;

Poland;

The European Union as a whole;

France;

Germany.

Zelenskyi added that more specifics will be known within 7-10 days.

