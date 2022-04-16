So far, no country has formalized its readiness to act as guarantor of Ukraine's security, - Zelenskyi
According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, so far no country has formalized its readiness to become a guarantor of security for our country. More specifics should be expected in 7-10 days
He told reporters, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"So far, no country has formalized its readiness to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security by making appropriate commitments," the president said.
At the same time, there are countries that "show such readiness", among them:
- USA;
- Britain;
- Turkey;
- Italy;
- Poland;
- The European Union as a whole;
- France;
- Germany.
Zelenskyi added that more specifics will be known within 7-10 days.
