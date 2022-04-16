Peace treaty with Russia can consist of two documents. One of them is about security guarantees, other is about relations between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyi

The peace agreement with the Russian Federation could consist of two separate documents, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, the head of state said in an interview with Ukrainian online media.

"The peace treaty with Russia can consist of two different documents. One of them should concern security guarantees for Ukraine, the other - directly its relations with the Russian Federation.

I think it could be two different documents. Security guarantees from those who are ready for these security guarantees. And a separate document with Russia, "the president said.

According to Zelenskyi, Moscow would like to have one agreement that addresses all issues.

"However, not everyone sees themselves at the same table with Russia. For them, security guarantees for Ukraine are one issue, and agreements with Russia are another issue. Russia wants everything to be in one document, and people say: sorry, we saw what happened in Bucha, circumstances are changing, "the head of state explained.





Read more: So far, no country has formalized its readiness to act as guarantor of Ukraine's security, - Zelenskyi