Destruction of defenders of Mariupol will put end to all negotiations with Russian Federation, - Zelenskyi
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is confident that the destruction of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol will put an end to negotiations with Russia.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the UP.
The head of state commented on the talks with Russia, which came to a standstill after Bucha and Borodyanka.
"Mariupol - it may be like ten Borodyanok, and I want to say the destruction of our military, our guys will put an end to all negotiations. Dead end - because we don't trade territories and our people. And the more Borodyanok there are, the more difficult it will be," Zelenskyi explained.
