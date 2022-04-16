Two missiles of occupiers were shot down in Zaporizhzhia: woman was injured by wreckage

In Zaporizhia, a woman was injured in the fall of the wreckage of a Russian missile shot down by air defense forces.

This was reported оn Telegram Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NET

An emergency occurred during an alarm in one of the districts of Zaporizhia. According to preliminary data, two enemy missiles were shot down by air defense means, the wreckage of which fell in a residential area. Windows fell out in the houses due to the explosion.



The scale of the destruction and the number of victims are being clarified. According to preliminary data, a 29-year-old woman, who has already been taken to hospital, was injured by the wreckage. According to doctors, there is no threat to her life, "the statement said.

Medical care was provided in the hospital, in the future, the patient will be treated and monitored by an outpatient surgeon.

One private house and a car parked near it were also damaged. All the details of the incident are being clarified. More detailed information will be provided later.

Citizens are asked not to ignore air alarms and to be in shelters.

