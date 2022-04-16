Occupiers damaged 10 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region in day, including oil refinery and hospital

During the day, the Russian occupiers damaged ten infrastructure facilities in the Luhansk region.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, as reported by Censor.NET

"During the past 24hrs, the Russians have damaged ten infrastructure facilities - an oil refinery and a hospital in Lysychansk. Another 26 facilities have been partially or completely destroyed. Among them are 16 residential buildings in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna, Lysychansk, "the statement reads.

According to Haidai, there was a fire in the market in Severodonetsk last night, several shops and cafes caught fire. This afternoon - at the places of trade in Lysychansk. Where on Saturday, even during the war, crowded.

"After the shelling, the flames spread to two sludge dumpsters at the oil refinery, burned down three vans of bread, and rescued five more.

The building of the medical institution in Privilli was also damaged, "he added.

