After victory, we will need unprecedented international recovery program - Marshall Plan for Ukraine, - Akhmetov

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov has promised to rebuild metallurgical plants in Mariupol and help rebuild the city destroyed by the Russian occupiers. Ukraine will also need an unprecedented international recovery program.

This was reported by Reuters, citing the words of the businessman, as reported by Censor.NET.

"My goal is to return to Ukrainian Mariupol and implement our plans to ensure that Mariupol steel continues to compete in world markets. I am confident that SCM, as the country's largest private business, will play a key role in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, "Akhmetov told Reuters.

According to the businessman, Mariupol is a world tragedy and a world example of heroism. "For me, Mariupol has been, is, and will always be Ukrainian. I believe that the heroism of our soldiers will protect the city. Although I understand how difficult it is for them," Akhmetov said.

The owner of SCM stressed that he believes in the victory of Ukraine and the successful post-war recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

"We will need an unprecedented international recovery program - the Marshall Plan for Ukraine. I am confident that after the victory of our country in this war, we will all together restore a free, European, democratic, and successful Ukraine," Akhmetov said.