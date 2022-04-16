They talked about defense and macro-financial support for Ukraine - Zelenskyi held talks with Johnson

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held talks with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on defense and macro-financial support.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on the presidential Twitter.

The statement reads: "The dialogue with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson continued. The agreements reached during his recent visit were discussed, primarily on defense and macro-financial support. I informed about the situation at the front, in particular in Mariupol. We are working on security guarantees for Ukraine."





