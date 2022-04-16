Russia wants to occupy as many territories as possible to put pressure on negotiations, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called for an early meeting with Russia

This was announced by the head of the state in an interview with Ukrainian media, as reported by Censor.NET

"I don't think it will be one meeting. I don't think it is possible to meet once and agree on everything. Because there are a lot of questions. I don't see in some of them yet whether they will go for it, for our version, or we will go for their version, "he explained.

"They want to take our territory to occupy more to have pressure. Well, then it's not about diplomacy. And why do we meet? It is not clear to me what to meet if they have a desire to seize the whole state ", - said the president, but added that Ukraine is ready to hold a dialogue on many controversial issues and seek a solution.

Read more: Destruction of defenders of Mariupol will put end to all negotiations with Russian Federation, - Zelenskyi