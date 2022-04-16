Operational information of AFU General Staff on Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 16

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 16.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message notes: "The fifty-second day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

Russia continues its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy launched air and missile strikes on infrastructure and residential areas with the involvement of air and sea components.

Due to the conduct of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the rotation of units of the 68th General Army of Eastern Military District in the Syrian Arab Republic has been postponed.

According to available information, the enlistment offices of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces are agitating conscripts to sign short-term contracts of three months to one year.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions the enemy did not conduct active operations. During the regrouping of troops, the movement by rail from the territory of the Republic of Belarus ( Gomel-Novobelytska railway station), units of the 83rd Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Federation Armed Forces were detected.

The threat of missile attacks on critical infrastructure from the territory of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is completing the regrouping of troops of the Central Military District. It is not excluded that occupants will continue rocket and artillery strikes from Russian territory against military and civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on regrouping, reinforcing grouping of their units and continuing to hold their positions near Kharkiv.

In the Izium direction, the main efforts of occupiers are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and positions in the area of settlements: Sukha Kamyanka, Sulyhivka, Brazhkivka, Mala Komyshuvakha and Andriivka.

The enemy is trying to improve its tactical position, during the day attempted an offensive and assault action and tried to move deeper into the village of Dovgenke. No luck, suffered significant losses. Units from the 106th Airborne Division were moved from the territory of the Russian Federation to reinforce the grouping in the mentioned direction.

After establishing a strike grouping and forming reserves, the enemy will try to resume offensive in the direction of Barvinkovo and Slovyansk.

In the Donetsk and Tavria directions, occupants attempt to apply fire influence and conduct assault actions in most directions. The enemy strengthened the grouping of troops by moving some units of the Central Military District from the territory of Belgorod Region to the area of Svatovo settlement.

The enemy is expected to continue its assault actions along the entire line of contact in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Concentrate their efforts on capturing the populated areas of Popasna, Rubizhne, the city of Mariupol, as well as reaching the areas of Vugledar and Marinka settlements. It will also prepare for an offensive in the Kurakhiv and Avdiivka directions.

At the same time, there is a decrease in level of moral and psychological condition of the units of the 1st Army Corps operating in the Donetsk direction. This is due to heavy losses of the units, which were replenished by mobilized men.

In the South Bug direction, enemy efforts were focused on trying to establish full control over the territory of Kherson Region and to hold the occupied positions. In Kherson, it was revealed that the Russian occupation administration distributed propaganda leaflets calling for peaceful coexistence with the occupiers. At the same time, the frightening and terrorizing of the civilian population continues.

According to available information, the probability of involving the operational group of Russian troops in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova in armed aggression against Ukraine remains low".\

