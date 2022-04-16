Today it was possible to evacuate more than 1.4 thousand people, because of shelling evacuation from Lysychansk was disrupted - Vereshchuk

During April 16, Ukraine it was possible to evacuate 1,449 people.

This was reported in Telegram by Ministry of reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories Iryna Vereshchuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today 1,449 people have been evacuated. From Mariupol and Berdyansk 1,381 people reached Zaporizhzhya by private transport. Among them:

- 170 people - from Mariupol;

- 1,211 people are residents of the cities of Zaporizhzhya region (Pology, Vasylivka, Berdyansk and Melitopol), " the statement reads.

Despite constant shelling, 68 people were evacuated from the towns of Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, and Kreminna in Luhansk Region.

The evacuation of people from Lysychansk was completely disrupted due to heavy and massive shelling.

