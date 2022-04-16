ENG
In Eastern direction, 1 attack was repulsed, 16 occupants, 2 IFVs, 4 artillery systems, 3 drones were destroyed - OC "East"

On Saturday, April 16, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 16 occupants and 11 units of equipment of the occupants.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in  Facebook of OC"East".

The message notes: "Ukrainian soldiers of subordinate units and subdivisions of operational and tactical grouping "East" daily give a worthy repulse to Russian fascists. In particular, on April 16, our defenders repelled 1 enemy attack. The enemy's losses are: personnel - 16; IFV - 2; artillery systems - 4; AP - 2; UAV - 3".

