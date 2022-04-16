Three rescuers died during mine clearance in Kharkiv region, four seriously injured - Monastyrsky

Today, during the clearance of territory near Kharkiv, three pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service died, four more were seriously injured.

"Unfortunately, today there was a tragic situation near Kharkiv. Three rescuers were killed during mine clearance, this happened just a few hours ago. Four seriously injured", - said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Monastyrsky specified that, in particular, the commander of the pyrotechnics unit was killed: part of the cluster munition exploded during mine clearance.

The Minister urged Ukrainians to be especially careful with the detected ammunition, because such tragedies happen even to specialists. He noted that Russian occupants mined door handles, washing machines, and even children's beds.

