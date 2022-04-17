To improve economic situation it is necessary for country to live and work despite war - Zelensky

To compensate for the economic losses caused by Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine needs help from partner states and international institutions, as well as the resumption of business.

The Head of State stated this in іnterview with Ukranian mass media, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The first month, 7 billion. It's a complicated story because we needed full imports, humanitarian aid. We weren't paying attention to how it was being delivered. We were interested in filling all the cities that might be occupied tomorrow with food and medical supplies very quickly. That was the goal. If a city is occupied, everything must already be there," the President explained.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has already received financial support from the International Monetary Fund. Several assistance programs are also being developed.

However, as the Head of State noted, if Ukrainians return to their jobs, it will reduce the state's need for international financial aid.

"This requires the country to work and live despite the fact that there is a war. We need to get used to the view that we should not wait for the moment when there is no shot. It can be different. That's why you should work. And if you work, you have to spend money," said Zelensky.

The President noted that a working economy is to supply our defenders at the battlefront.

