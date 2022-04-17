Enemy lost 36 soldiers and 13 pieces of equipment on Southern defense lines, -OC "South"

Operational Command "South" published operational information about the course of hostilities in the region during April 16.

The message notes: "At the end of the fifty-second day of the Ukrainian people's confrontation with the audacious invasion, enemy continues to insidiously cover settlements in the south of the country with artillery fire and missiles.

During the day, the enemy launched five cruise missiles and multiple rocket launchers at the Mykolaiv region, infrastructure was damaged, but there were no casualties.

In Kherson region, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on trying to establish control over the region and hold its positions.

Russians continue to use psychological pressure by broadcasting their propaganda TV channels, involving engaged Crimean TV channels, and spreading fakes about the war in Ukraine. At the same time, they continue to threaten and terrorize the civilian population.

But during the current day on Southern borders of our defense the enemy losses amounted to 36 combatants and 13 pieces of equipment, including armored combat vehicles, 2 self-propelled artillery units and 2 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

The enemy ship grouping in the Black Sea operational zone systematically carries out surface exposure and reconnaissance. The probability of missile strikes remains at a quite high level.

