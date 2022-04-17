It is impossible to get from Berdyansk to Zaporizhia, - social networks

It is impossible to get from Berdyansk to Zaporizhia due to hostilities and weather conditions.

This was reported by the Telegram channel "Berdyansk seyichas", informs Censor.NET.

"For a long time we found out whether there is a road to Zaporizhzhia or from Zaporizhzhia to Berdyansk, we can say for sure that there is no road today," the statement said.

It is noted that fighting is going on in the Orikhiv direction and the route is closed at least until Monday.

"In the Vasylivka direction, the bypass road is blurred by the considerable amount of the accumulated water that doesn't give the physical possibility to pass by motor transport

Cars, trucks, and minibusses cannot pass in any direction," they added.

