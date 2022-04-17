Operational information as of 6:00 on April 17 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 17.

Thus, the fifty-third day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state.

"The movement of Russian units to the territory of Ukraine from the Kursk, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions continues. Units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation located on Ukrainian territory have significant problems with providing. At the same time, they were able to accumulate significant stocks of ammunition.

The dissatisfaction of personnel is growing in the units of the occupiers located on the line of direct contact, and the moral and psychological condition remains low.

It is noted that in the Volyn and Polissya areas the enemy didn't take active action. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Seversky direction, there is a possibility of missile strikes and artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation on military and civilian infrastructure in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

There are no changes in the composition and position of the enemy forces in the Slobozhansky direction. The occupiers continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv and shell its residential areas.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continued to launch airstrikes on Mariupol. Conducted assault operations near the seaport.

Units of the 810th and 155th separate Marine brigades are being prepared for the landing naval operation. The information is currently being clarified.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining their positions.

According to the information available in the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic, with the participation of representatives of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the combat capability of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd separate motorized infantry brigades of the Transnistrian armed forces was tested. The inspected units are not ready for combat operations.

"In the territories temporarily occupied by the occupiers, looting and violence by the Russian military against the civilian population continue. These actions are encouraged by their military command," the statement said.

Ten enemy attacks, fifteen tanks, twenty-four armored units, and ten vehicles, as well as three enemy artillery systems, have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours.

Thirteen air targets have been hit by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the previous day: one plane, one helicopter, five drones, and six cruise missiles.