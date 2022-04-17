Russia's new offensive against Ukraine may begin in coming days, Pentagon said

The next stage of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine may begin in the next few days.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the American TV channel NBC, citing two high-ranking Pentagon officials.

"Officials have said that, according to the United States, the Russian military may begin transferring some of its forces back to Ukraine this weekend or early next week," the statement said.

Now, according to the publication, US officials believe that Russia can send troops back to Ukraine and launch an offensive before all Russian troops are ready to fight again.

The United States is currently working to persuade its allies to send more artillery and ammunition to Ukraine.

