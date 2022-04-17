"We know that Kremlin is preparing new lie to explain atrocities against civilians in Ukraine," British Foreign Office

The Russian leadership is preparing a new lie to cover up the atrocities of the Russian military in Ukraine, which are indisputable evidence. The United Kingdom is ready to provide funding, personnel and military expertise to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

"We know that the Kremlin is preparing a new lie to explain the atrocities against the civilian population in Ukraine. These attempts to hide the horrific acts of violence don't deter investigators," the Foreign Ministry said.

It is noted that there is indisputable evidence of numerous atrocities by Russian troops against the civilian population in Ukraine and civilian infrastructure, and "Putin's war is built on lies."

"The United Kingdom is offering funding, personnel, and military expertise to bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement said.

