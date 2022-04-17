Ukraine will not open humanitarian corridors today. It was not possible to agree with occupiers on ceasefire, - Vereshchuk

Ukrainian authorities will not open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population on April 17.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"As of this morning, April 17, we have not been able to agree with the occupiers on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes. Therefore, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today. We are making every effort to re-establish the humanitarian corridors as soon as possible," she said.

Vereshchuk drew special attention to the situation with the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.

"Once again, we demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians, especially women and children, from Mariupol. Also, through the relevant international structures, we demand from the occupiers to open a special corridor for the evacuation of wounded soldiers from Mariupol," Vereshchuk summed up.

Read more: Due to shelling of occupiers, only three people were taken out of Popasna