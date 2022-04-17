Ukraine began to receive lot of appeals from Russians who want to surrender, - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine receives many appeals from the Russian military who want to surrender.

This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on the air of the national marathon, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Despite the fact that Russia is concentrating its troops and mobilizing for the second stage of escalation, at the same time they have very serious problems with personnel. In particular, we receive many requests to surrender," Maliar said.

The deputy head of the Defense Ministry said that the agency is working on this issue, and today will once again spread information to the Russian military, as they may surrender.

"The demoralization of the Russian armed forces is already gaining momentum," Maliar said.

She stressed that now the Russians are suffering huge losses at the front.