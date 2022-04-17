In Luhansk region because of shelling on April 16 there are dead and wounded, 74 people were evacuated - National Police

Last night, on April 16, the police of the Luhansk region documented 31 cases of shelling by the occupying troops of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the National Police, informs Censor.NET

"The settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Rubizhne, and Popasna came under fire from the occupiers. As a result of the shelling, local residents were killed and wounded," the statement said.

The occupiers are attacking high-rise buildings, private houses, and infrastructure. As a result of heavy shelling, 23 objects were damaged, 12 fires occurred. Markets, shops, public catering establishments, and enterprises were on fire, the National Police informed.

Last night, 74 people were evacuated from the Luhansk region under shelling without a "silence" regime.

