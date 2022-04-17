Website has been set up to collect evidence and evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has created a portal "Criminal liability for #RussianWarCrimes".

"The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with Ukrainian and international partners, has created this resource to properly document war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. Documented evidence will be used to prosecute those involved in crimes under Ukrainian law and the International Criminal Court in The Hague and in a special tribunal after its establishment," the statement said.

As noted, the work is carried out in accordance with international standards, with the protection of information and witnesses, and the preservation of information for the administration of justice.

To send video and photo materials, as well as any information, you need to fill out a questionnaire.

It is specified that examples of war crimes are: facts of injury/death of civilians as a result of the use of weapons by the occupier; facts of physical violence, imprisonment of civilians by the occupier; violence against medical staff, damage to medical vehicles, hospitals, equipment; denial of access to medical care; violence against the clergy, damage/destruction of religious buildings (temples, mosques, synagogues, etc.); location and use of military equipment in residential areas of the city, the conduct of hostilities by the occupier in residential areas of the city; damage to civilian infrastructure.

In addition, the use by the occupier of civilian clothes, uniforms of the Armed Forces, emblems of humanitarian and medical institutions; use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes under the guise of civilians; seizure of property, looting by occupation forces.

To record, a war crime, you need to leave information about yourself (it is under reliable protection); describe the violation with the exact location and all the details (victims, damage, etc.); upload photos or videos.

