Oil embargo is planned in sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, - Iermak

The head of the President's Office Andrii Iermak noted that an oil embargo is planned in the sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

He wrote about this on Telegram, referring to the German newspaper Zeit, Censor.NET reports.

"Some insights from the German Zeit, which refers to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU is considering mechanisms to include oil in the next sanctions package, as well as restrictions on the banking sector, especially Sberbank, and Russian energy," said Iermak.

At the same time, he stressed that in the case of the banking sector, sanctions against Gazprombank, which has been appointed as the commissioner for settlements for Russian gas, will also be effective.