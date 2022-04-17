In Crimea it is going to create "retraining camps" for deported Ukrainian teachers and "language courses" for children, - CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation confirms that forcible Russification of deported Ukrainians is taking place in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Center for Countering Disinformation

"The self-proclaimed head of Crimea, S.Aksonov, has announced the establishment of summer 'retraining camps' for teachers from Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia oblasts on the peninsula.

It is also reported that the so-called standards will also apply to abducted Ukrainian children.

They will be forced to take "language courses." This was stated during a meeting of the Federation Council by the head of the Committee on Science, Education and Culture Lilia Gumerova. "Russia's abduction of Ukrainians is a violation of international law," the statement said.

