Troops of Russian Federation fired at center of Kharkiv: five people were lost, 13 - wounded, - RMA

Today, April 17, at about 2 p.m., Russian troops fired on the center of Kharkiv. As a result of the Russian shelling, 5 people were killed and 13 were injured. Rescuers continue to work at the sites of the shelling.

This was reported Suspilne Kharkiv

"Kharkiv residents report shelling of Kharkiv center", - noted edition.

"The center of Kharkiv is under fire", - journalists later reported.

"Five people were killed and 13 were injured in the shelling of the central part of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data provided to the Public by the Health Department of the regional military administration. Rescuers are working at the sites of the shelling,"