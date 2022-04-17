Ukraine will not give up east for end of war. Battle for Donbas may affect course of whole war, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine does not intend to give up territory in the eastern part of the country in order to end the war with Russia. He added that the Ukrainian military is ready to fight with Russian troops in the Donbass in a battle that could affect the course of the entire war.

Zelensky stated this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"That is why it is very important for us not to allow them to stand their ground because this battle ... it can affect the course of the whole war. Because I do not trust the Russian military and the Russian leadership," the head of state said.

Zelensky noted that there are no guarantees in Ukraine that Russia will not try to recapture Kyiv if it manages to seize Donbas.

"Therefore, we understand that the fact that we repulsed them, and they left, and they fled from Kyiv - from the north, from Chernihiv, and from this direction - it does not mean that if they manage to capture Donbas, they will not come further to Kyiv ", added the president.

