I don't trust world after what we saw in Ukraine, but I believe in AFU and our people, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was hard for him to believe in the credibility of "some countries or some leaders" after the escalation of the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview CNN, Censor.NET informs.

You have lost relatives in the Holocaust. Every year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, politicians around the world publish statements with the slogan "Never Again." These statements must seem meaningless to you now. When the world says "never again", does it really believe what it says?" the journalist asked.

"I don't believe in the world. After we saw what was happening in Ukraine, we… That is, I don't have this sense of trust that we have to believe in some countries and some leaders. We don't believe in words. After the escalation of Russia, we don't trust our neighbors, we don't believe in it anymore.

I don't even believe in documents (international. - Ed.), Because we also had the Budapest Memorandum - I think you know all the details. For me, it's just a sheet of paper that weighs nothing.

We believe in pragmatic things that can be agreed upon. If you are our friends or partners, give us weapons, help us, support us, give us money and stop Russia, strike at Russia. You can do this if you are our friends. The only faith that remains is faith in ourselves, in our people, in our Armed Forces, and the belief that countries will support us not only in words but also in deeds. That's all, "the head of state explained.

Watch more: Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Volodymyr Balyuk was lost, having lined up in last fight two enemy BMDs. VIDEO&PHOTOS