Biden must come to Ukraine and see everything for himself, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that US leader Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine will take place, but it all depends on the security situation.

He stated this in an interview CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"His visit depends on the security situation ... but I think he is the leader of the United States and that is why he should come here to see (with his own eyes. - Ed.)," The head of state said.

