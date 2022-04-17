As result of AFU counteroffensive, villages of Bazaliivka, Lebiazhe, part of Kutuzivka in Kharkiv region were liberated, - head of RMA Synehubiv

The head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv released information about liberation of several settlements in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, he stated this Telegram.

The head of the RMA noted: "In Kharkiv region our defenders are conducting several successful operations, pushing the occupants farther away from the regional center.

As a result of the counterattack, the AFU liberated Bazaliivka, Lebiazhe and part of Kutuzivka. Near the village of Mala Rohan, our units have advanced further to the east.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to effectively deter the occupiers in other directions from Kharkiv. The other day the 81 Separate Airmobile Brigade near Kharkiv destroyed 5 Russian tanks and 10 armored vehicles with rocket fire. About a hundred occupants will no longer be able to attack, never again.

All attempts by the enemy to seize Kharkiv have been and will be in vain and will only lead to more casualties among the occupiers.

The city is reliably protected by the AFU, we repeated many times that we have calculated all the scenarios of the Russians. And we are well prepared for all of them.

See more: Paratroopers destroyed 5 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and column of enemy Marines in Kharkiv region. PHOTO