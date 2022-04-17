ENG
War
60 occupants, 1 tank, 2 BMPs, 3 artillery systems and 1 helicopter were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OC "East"

In the area of responsibility of Operational and tactical grouping "East", the Russian fascist troops do not abandon attempts to break through our defenses in some areas.

The report notes: "On April 17, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks. Our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 60; tanks - 1; IFVs - 2; MTLBs - 2; artillery systems - 3; APs - 3; helicopters - 1".

