They want to make it to Easter, but they won't succeed, - Budanov on crucial offensive of Russians

The Head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has said that the Russians are intensively preparing for the final battle, which will take place in Eastern Ukraine, trying to be in time for Easter. He added that the occupants would not succeed.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Budanov in the air of a nationwide TV marathon.

"The Russians are preparing for a decisive battle, they are rushing very much, because they are very limited in time, they really want to get some tactical advantage and real tactical achievements, which can show as a certain degree of Russian gain in this "operation". They are in a hurry for Easter," said the Head of Military Intelligence.

According to him, the Russians won't succeed, they won't have time, and Ukraine will resist. Budanov added that the occupiers may have temporary tactical victories.

"We have many places where some settlements change hands 2-3 times a day. On Palm Sunday there is nothing to stop them from committing bloody murders, by Easter they want to have time to complete the huge massacre and will continue to do so," he specified.

