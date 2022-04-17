Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass repulsed 12 enemy attacks. 10 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 15 armored vehicles and 2 helicopters were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Facebook by JFO press service.

The message notes: " During the current day, the servicemen of the United Forces group successfully repelled 12 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to skilful actions and mastery, our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 15 armored vehicles and 5 vehicles of the enemy.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down two Mi-24 helicopters and one Orlan-10 UAV.

In total, during the current week, servicemen of the United Forces grouping repulsed 58 enemy attacks. They destroyed 37 tanks, 24 artillery systems, 61 armored vehicles and 51 vehicles, 5 helicopters, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles and 2 enemy cruise missiles."

