Zelensky and IMF Director Georgieva discussed ensuring financial sustainability of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristallina Georgieva.

This was stated in Twitter by the Head of State, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We discussed with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ensuring Ukraine's financial sustainability and preparing for post-war recovery. There are clear plans for now, as well as a vision of the prospects. I am convinced that cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF will continue to be fruitful," the statement says.

