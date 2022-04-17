Occupiers are preparing provocation in Kherson - they are preparing to shell city with Grad missiles, - representative of Odessa RMA Staff Bratchuk

The Russian occupants are preparing to commit a provocation - to bombard the city of Kherson and blame the AFU for it.

According to Censor.NЕТ, a representative of the Operational Staff of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, wrote this on Facebook.

He noted: "Kherson residents report that Russian occupants are preparing a provocation in the city. They are deploying Grads near the Antonovsky bridge to hit Kherson and blame the Ukrainian Armed Forces for this.

This should be a reason to "save" the city by holding a referendum there.

We note that the Ukrainian military never shoots at civilian homes of peaceful residents.

