ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11163 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 217 14
provocation (212) Kherson (1024) Grad (96)

Occupiers are preparing provocation in Kherson - they are preparing to shell city with Grad missiles, - representative of Odessa RMA Staff Bratchuk

херсон,війна

The Russian occupants are preparing to commit a provocation - to bombard the city of Kherson and blame the AFU for it.

According to Censor.NЕТ, a representative of the Operational Staff of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, wrote this on Facebook.

He noted: "Kherson residents report that Russian occupants are preparing a provocation in the city. They are deploying Grads near the Antonovsky bridge to hit Kherson and blame the Ukrainian Armed Forces for this.

This should be a reason to "save" the city by holding a referendum there.

We note that the Ukrainian military never shoots at civilian homes of peaceful residents.

Read more: During occupation of Kherson by troops of Russian Federation on one of cemeteries there were more than 800 new graves. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 