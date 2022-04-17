During April 17, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 1 drone were destroyed - Air Force

Since the beginning of April 17, the Air Force has destroyed five aerial targets.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in official Facebook of Air Force Command.

The report notes: "As a matter of fact, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting significant losses on the occupants both on the ground and in the air.

On April 17, Air Force and Ground Forces air defense units destroyed five air targets: one plane (Su fighter); three helicopters (two Mi-24s and one Ka-52) and one UAV (Orlan-10).

Air Force fighters continue to patrol the airspace and provide air protection to the troops, while strike aircraft carry out missile and bomb strikes on the positions of the occupation army".

