Head of Luhansk RMA Haidai urges residents of region to evacuate immediately: "We do not want to dig graves".

The authorities of the Luhansk region urge local residents not to neglect the evacuation buses.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Resettle." Resettle what? Carpet bombing? Will the kids be able to handle psychologically what they can see? Is it stubbornness? Is that not responsibility? Are you willing to die willingly?

No intelligible answer was heard. "One day there will be." There is already Mariupol. Don't go far - our Rubizhne, Popasne and Girska societies are THAT Mariupol!!!

The decision is up to you. Those who take risks every day are already on the edge. An empty evacuation bus is a disregard for the life of a police officer, a rescuer, a volunteer and many others," Haidai stressed.

"Have you seen the new Severodonetsk cemetery?! More every day ... We do not want to dig graves, we want to live and develop! Take this decision. This week can decide a lot. When is Victory? Each of us can affect it, "- summed up the head of the RMA.

