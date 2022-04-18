Operational information as of 6:00 on April 18 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 18.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the fifty-fourth day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people with the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are completing the creation of an offensive group in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy also continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the enemy didn't take active action, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. In these areas, the enemy conducts electronic reconnaissance. The export of damaged armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is recorded from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy exercises increased control over areas of the border. Engineering equipment of positions in the areas of checkpoints and in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation continues. The possibility of the involvement of sabotage and reconnaissance groups and missile strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation isn't ruled out.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the Russian occupiers continue to partially blockade Kharkiv and try to carry out fire damage to units of our troops.

In order to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River and create conditions for the rapid deployment of troops, the enemy conducted reconnaissance by fighting in the areas of the settlements of Zavody, Dmytrivka, and Dibrovne. He was unsuccessful, lost, and left.

Read more: Russian occupiers kidnapped settlement chairman of Kyrylivka Maleev, - Zaporizhia RMA

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy regains combat capability and replenishes its reserves. The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units and intensify hostilities. The Russian occupiers continue shelling the settlements of Siversk and Pokrovskoye.

The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Kreminna, Popasna, and Rubizhne, trying to establish full control over the city of Mariupol. He carried out offensive operations in the Severodonetsk, Popasna, and Zaporizhia directions.

The enemy tried unsuccessfully to gain a foothold in the areas of Kreminna and Rubizhne. The occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novotoshkivske, Popasna, Avdiivka, and Marinka, and also had no success.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining its positions and continues to exert fire on the positions of our troops in the directions of Mykolayiv and Oleksandrivka.

It is expected that the enemy will continue to fight to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass repulsed 12 enemy attacks. 10 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 15 armored vehicles and 2 helicopters were destroyed - JFO Staff

In total, 87 battalion tactical groups of the enemy were involved in the implementation of combat missions on the territory of Ukraine.

"In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk region, defenders of Ukraine repulsed twelve enemy attacks, destroyed ten tanks, fifteen armored units, and five units of motor vehicles, as well as five enemy artillery systems.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit five air targets in the previous day: one plane, three helicopters, and one drone," the General Staff said.