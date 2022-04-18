About 95% Ukrainians who left country because of war want to return

About 95% of Ukrainians who left the country following the Russian invasion want to return home.

Censor.NET reports citing Volodymyr Zelenskyi interview with CNN.

"About 93-95% of those who left the war want to return," he said.

At the same time, the head of state noted that it is too early to return, especially for women and children. According to him, they should return when "the situation stabilizes."

