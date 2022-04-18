Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 205 children have died and more than 362 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 567 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. At the same time, 205 children died and more than 362 were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv - 107, Kharkiv - 91, Chernihiv - 54, Kherson - 43, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 23, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

It became known that an 11-year-old girl died on March 2 in Kharkiv as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the premises of the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National University of the Air Force.

Read more: Up to five thousand children were taken out by Russians from Mariupol, - Zelenskyi

It also became known about the death of a 13-year-old girl on March 30 due to injuries received as a result of the shelling of the village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv region.

On April 15, a 17-year-old boy was injured in the detonation of an unidentified explosive device in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,018 educational institutions, 95 of which were completely destroyed.