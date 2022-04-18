Troops of Russian Federation struck 5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv, - Sadovyi

Russian troops launched another missile strike on Lviv.

The mayor of the city Andrey Sadovyi reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

"5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv. Relevant services have already left for the place. We are finding out more detailed information," Sadovyi said.

No other details have been released yet.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 18 on Russian invasion - General Staff

In turn, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on Facebook: "According to preliminary information, there were four missile strikes. Stay in hiding."