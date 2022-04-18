We can state that offensive has already begun! - Haidai calls residents of Luhansk region to evacuate immediately, where possible
At present, it can be stated that the offensive of the Russian troops on Donbas has already begun.
The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET
"We can state that the offensive has already begun! Have time to escape while we can help you! Attention !!! Today residents of Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Hirske, and Popasna will be evacuated," Haidai said.
According to him, the routes have been changed to take into account the safety factor.
"Decisions should be made as soon as possible. The situation is extremely aggravated," the head of the region added.
Collection points for organized departures to railway stations:
Lysychansk:
city center, street V. Saussure, 324, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine;
KV. 40 Rokiv peromogy, near the house 15
Privillya:
Central square
Severodonetsk:
City Palace of Culture, 28 Khimikiv Ave.;
Rubizhne
Palace of Culture "Pivdenyi", st. Chekhov, 11.
Hirske
House of Culture Ukraine. Gagarina 13a
Popasna
street Scherbakova, 1a
"Humanitarian cargo will also be sent to the Luhansk region. Follow the reports. We hope for silence…," Haidai said.
