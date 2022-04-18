Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20.6 thousand people, 167 aircraft, 147 helicopters, 790 tanks and 2,041 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 18, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 20.6 thousand people.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 20,600 people were eliminated,

tanks - 790 units,

armored combat vehicles - 2041 units,

artillery systems - 381 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 130 units,

air defense systems - 67 units,

aircraft - 167 units,

helicopters - 147 units,

automotive equipment - 1487 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level- 155.

Special equipment - 27.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified.