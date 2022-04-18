Occupiers took control of Kreminna. Fighting continues. Enemy fired on civilian car, four people were killed - Haidai (updated)

The occupiers took control of the town of Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai has just announced this on Facebook, аs reported by Censor.NET

"Fighting continues. Evacuation from the city is no longer possible," he said.

According to him, people are being taken out of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirska, and Rubizhne.

"Take care of your children!" Haidai addresses the residents of the region.

Read more: Russian troops entered Kreminna. Street fights have begun, - Haidai

Later Haidai said that the occupiers fired at a civilian car in Kreminna.

"Previously, four people were killed and one wounded. People tried to leave on their own. The racists opened fire on them. Deliberately. Don't come out of hiding!!! Don't try to leave Kreminna on your own! It is dangerous!" He added.