In Kharkiv region, 9 people were killed and 25 wounded in day as result of enemy shelling

Last night in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling by the Russian Armed Forces, 9 people were killed and 25 were injured.

See more: Paratroopers destroyed 5 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and column of enemy Marines in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NET

"In Kharkiv, as a result of shelling of residential buildings, including the central part of the city, 24 people were injured, and 6 were killed. The Dergachiv community was shelled in the region, 2 people were killed and 1 wounded. Also, 1 person died in the shelling of the Russian military in the Zolochiv community, "the statement said.

"These are war crimes against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Genocide of the people who seek to live on their land," the regional military administration added.