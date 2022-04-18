Troops of Russian Federation struck missile strike on Kramatorsk, - mayor Goncharenko

Russian troops launched another missile strike on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The mayor of Kramatorsk Alexander Goncharenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Another rocket attack on residential areas from the occupier in Kramatorsk. Public utilities are already working - removing the consequences," - he said.

No other details of the shelling of the city have been reported so far.

