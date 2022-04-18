ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11770 visitors online
News War
13 783 5
Russian Army (8082) Kramatorsk (234) shoot out (12144) rocket (1519)

Troops of Russian Federation struck missile strike on Kramatorsk, - mayor Goncharenko

краматорськ

Russian troops launched another missile strike on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The mayor of Kramatorsk Alexander Goncharenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Another rocket attack on residential areas from the occupier in Kramatorsk. Public utilities are already working - removing the consequences," - he said.

No other details of the shelling of the city have been reported so far.

Read more: Occupiers took control of Kreminna. Fighting continues. Enemy fired on civilian car, four people were killed - Haidai (updated)

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 